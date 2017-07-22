Middle Waves gets ready for September festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Middle Waves Music Festival is getting ready for its second year. The festival will be September 15-16. There will be three stages at Headwaters Park, and around 30 eclectic acts.

The headliner is MGMT who will perform on Saturday. However, one of the festival’s organizers Emma DePrez stopped by First News Saturday to talk more about what to expect along with MGMT. DePrez said there will be art vendors and food trucks from not only Fort Wayne but as far away as places like Chicago.

She said she’s looking forward to acts like the Lemon Twigs and Thao and the Get Down Stay Down.

General admission tickets are $75 and VVIP tickets are $150 which includes a lot of amenities. DePrez said if you buy tickets the weekend of July 21 you’re automatically entered to win pit access for the MGMT show and a backstage tour. To see a full list of acts and to buy tickets click here.