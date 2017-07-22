Lengthy police pursuit ends north of Hoagland, 1 detained

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A police pursuit that started in DeKalb County Saturday evening ended a few miles north of Hoagland.

The pursuit started sometime before 8 p.m. in DeKalb County. It ended at Hoffman Road and Minnich Road around 9:10 p.m.

It’s unclear why police in DeKalb County initially started the pursuit.

The pursuit traveled into Allen County in the southbound lanes of I-69. The driver exited at Coldwater Road before heading back north on I-69. The driver then wrapped around I-469 before exiting at Winchester Road on the city’s far south side. The driver then traveled by Wayne High School, west on Lower Huntington Road before turning back east on Airport Expressway.

After winding around the southern part of the county the driver went southeast towards the Hoagland area.

The pursuit ended in a field near the intersection of Hoffman and Minnich. Emergency responders were called shortly after for an “injury accident.” Emergency dispatchers confirmed there were only minor injuries.

A NewsChannel 15 photographer said a juvenile was escorted to a police car. An older man, however, was near the side of the road and screaming. The man was eventually put into an ambulance.

This is a developing story.