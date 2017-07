NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A motorcycle ride is set to benefit Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana Saturday.

The event will happen at River City Harley Davidson along IN-930 in New Haven.

It kicks off with registration and a pancake breakfast from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The police escorted ride will roll off at 11:30 a.m.

A BBQ lunch will be offered after the ride along with a corn hole tournament.

The ride costs $15 per driver and $5 for passengers and will go to Honor Flight.