Smash-and-grab robbery at Bluffton Road phone store caught on camera

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Boost Mobile store on Bluffton Road is open despite being robbed early Saturday morning, according to store employees. Fort Wayne emergency dispatchers confirmed the robbery happened overnight.

Employees at the store said it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance video captured the suspect smashing through a window of the front door. Multiple cameras show the man, carrying a black bag, walking behind a counter and start putting things into the bag.

The man then moves to the sides of the store and violently pulls display phones off the shelf. The phones, attached by a wire, are detached as the man pulls back hard and places them in the bag.

The man then leaves through the front door – the entire ordeal last around 2 minutes. He did not wear a mask or gloves during the smash and grab.

An employee, who declined to be identified, said the man stole display (dummy) phones, bluetooth headsets, and accessories.

The door has been covered by plywood, but pieces of broken glass remained on the ground early Saturday afternoon.

Additional details from police were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Fort Wayne police or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.