Fashion show fundraiser features cancer patients, survivors as models

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A unique fashion show featured cancer patients and survivors strutting the runway Saturday afternoon.

The “Soothin’ the Blues (with Love)” was dubbed a fashion extravaganza fundraiser.

The event benefited those who survived cancer and those battling cancer. Organizers said the goal was to put smiles on the faces of the models.

The runway stretched across a room at the Summit Event Center on West Rudisill Boulevard. The event was also put together to celebrate life.

Organizers hope to hold another event next year.