Elkhart implements new food truck rules

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) – Food truck vendors are facing new rules in Elkhart.

The Elkhart Truth reports food trucks will be prohibited from operating in residential neighborhoods and parking in perpendicular or angled spots. They also must obey parking time restrictions.

But trucks will be allowed to take up two full parallel parking spaces and can operate on closed streets during special events.

In addition to the new rules, all food trucks are required to have a solicitor’s license, a food service license with the Elkhart County health department and a properly registered vehicle.

Elkhart Board of Public Works President Mike Machland says the licensing process for food trucks in the city is one of the most welcoming in the region.