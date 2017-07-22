DNR, firefighters searching St. Joe River for missing South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Conservation Officers and South Bend firefighters are searching the Saint Joseph River for a South Bend man who went into the water near downtown Saturday.

Officials said they received a 911 call around 6:21 a.m. Saturday that a man was in the water.

The DNR said 41-year-old Donald Lewis entered the river to get a pair of shoes that were tossed into the water when he slipped and was swept away by the river’s current.

A witness told rescue officials Lewis was seen struggling in the water and never saw him make it back to shore.

Divers and water rescue teams entered the river near East Race and started searching downstream.

Conservation officers are using wide scan sonar and other equipment to search the river and shoreline.

As of Saturday afternoon, Lewis has not been found.

Anyone with information for investigations should call the DNR at (812) 837-9536 or South Bend police at (574) 235-9201.