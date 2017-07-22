Car catches fire in Apartment complex parking lot, no serious injuries

OSSIAN, Ind. (WANE) – Fire consumed a car in the parking lot of Jefferson Place Apartments in Ossian Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened around 3 p.m. after the owner tried to start the car. Witnesses said the driver told them the car started smoking under the hood and then burst into flames. The owner was able to get some valuables out of the car before it became engulfed.

No serious injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire has not been made public.

Ossian firefighters had the flames out in about 30 minutes.