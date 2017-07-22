Broadway Street Stroll returns Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Businesses and organizations will welcome a bevy of visitors Sunday for the 2nd annual Broadway Street Stroll.

The event showcases unique art, food, breweries, and character along the historic Broadway corridor.

The one-day festival runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Some of the participating businesses include Mad Anthony Brewing Company, Trubble Brewing, The Philmore, The Brass Rail, Ratliff Gallery, Fancy and Staple, The Hedge and many more.

Live entertainment and music will take place at several venues. Tickets are required for those events but many others are free to enter. Event locations and how to purchase tickets can be found by clicking here. A $15 entertainment ticket is goo for entry into all venues hosting musical acts.

Vendors will also be set up along Broadway.