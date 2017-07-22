Auburn library fire recovery could take 12 to 18 months

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – From the moment you enter the main building of the Eckhart Public Library, the smell of smoke immediately overtakes you. There’s not a place in the whole building that hasn’t been touched by fire damage.

Three weeks after a fire was set to the historic building, it’s still hard for its staff to believe.

“I’ve lived in Auburn most of my life so this has been my library,” said library board president Carolyn Foley. “It was my parent’s library and my grandparent’s library. It’s my children’s library. So this is very much a part of our family history. It’s heartbreaking to see it in this shape.”

According to preliminary estimates, the main library will be up and running again in 12 to 18 months at the latest.

The Auburn Fire Department was called around 2:30 a.m. on July 2 to the library at 603 S. Jackson St. on a report of a fire. Fire Chief Mike VanZile told NewsChannel 15 that crews arrived to find heavy smoke rising from the building, and fire was found on the first floor of the library.

The flames were quickly extinguished, VanZile said, but the library sustained heavy damage to its first floor and smoke and heat damage to its basement and first floor. Library Director Janelle Graber said books, materials, furnishings and computers all were damaged, and Library Board President Carolyn Foley said the library’s entire collection of DVDs and audio books was lost according to a report from the Associated Press.

“When you go in the building the first thing that you encounter is the odor of the burned material, the plastics, the carpet, the other things,” Foley explained. “It does make it a little difficult and hard to breathe. It’s very stuffy in there, due to the lack of any type of air conditioning at all. It’s very quiet and I know that libraries are usually thought of as being very quiet places, but typically Eckhart Public Library is actually a very busy location. It seems very unnatural walking in.”

Investigators found that the fire was started by a firework that had been lit and placed in the book return drop chute at the library’s main entrance.

Nykolas E. Elkin, age 24, who was last known to reside at the Super 8 Motel in Auburn, was arrested on felony charges of Possession of a Destructive Device or Explosive with intent and Arson related to the fire. Tips from the public then led police to Elkin.

“We know arson can be some of the toughest crimes to solve,” Foley said. “The fact that police came together, worked so hard, came up with a resolution so quickly is very impressive.”

The library is still providing its services at it’s other campus buildings. Foley encourages everybody to stay engaged.

“Many people have reached out and asked how they could help,” she said. “The number one way our patrons can help is to come back to the library and use our services.”

