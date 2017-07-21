TRC: H.S. Football Media Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) –

North Division

Tippecanoe Valley Vikings

Head Coach: Steve Moriarty

2016 overall record: 3-7

2016 conference record: 2-2 (6th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., @ Bremen

Outlook: Tippecanoe alley’s 8-3 2012 season is very far away now, as the Vikings have not had a winning season since. Last season’s 3-7 finish could almost be considered impressive though, after an early-season coaching change stunted the Vikings’ mid-season growth. In his first season as head coach now, Steve Moriarty faces a tough challenge — replacing graduated talent and leadership with juniors. For every skilled position that graduated a senior in 2016, there’s a junior filling the void, such as Alex Morrison at quarterback and Jon Humes at receiver. The Vikings also lost the majority of their starting offensive linemen. Moriarty will need to clean the slate and initiate a new culture and standard in what could be seen as a rebuilding year for Tippecanoe Valley.

South Division

Southwood Knights

Head Coach: Dave Snyder

2016 overall record: 9-4

2016 conference record: 2-2 (5th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Manchester

Outlook: Southwood didn’t necessarily do anything impressive during the 2016 regular season, finishing with the third-best offense and third-best defense in the Three Rivers conference and a 6-3 record overall. But when the postseason arrived, so did the Knights. On its way to a sectional championship, Southwood averaged 37 points per game in three consecutive victories, downing conference-champion Northfield in the first round and LaVille in the championship. With all-conference quarterback Carson Blair back for his third year starting at the position, the Knights could find themselves in a similar scenario if the momentum continues.