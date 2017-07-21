Train derailment closes multiple streets in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A train derailed near downtown Huntington Friday evening.

Huntington County dispatchers confirmed a train went off the tracks around 5:30 p.m. at the Hitzfield St. railroad crossing.

Authorities expect cleanup to last 8-12 hours. All railroad crossings and intersections from Hitzfield St. to Warren St. are closed and will remain closed while crews clean up the wreckage.

Police say no one was injured in the derailment and no hazardous materials were spilled.

Officials ask people to avoid the area while cleanup efforts continue.