Thousands expected for 2017 Pride Fest this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park will host Fort Wayne Pride Fest 2017 Friday and Saturday.

The event is expected to draw thousands of people downtown over the 2-day event.

The family-friendly event features live entertainment, a variety of vendors, a beer tent, food, and workshops.

Friday will feature live music by Sum Morz, Night to Remember, and DJ Trend. Music runs from 7 p.m. until midnight with a dance party starting at 11 p.m.

Saturday the 5th Annual Pride March starts at 11:15 a.m. at Headwaters Park. The vendor market is open from noon until 7 p.m. and a cornhole tournament starts at 2 p.m.

A free KidSpace for children 12 and under includes games, prizes, crafts and a moonwalk. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the festival after 8 p.m. due to increasing crowd sizes and more mature entertainment acts.

Saturday’s live entertainment includes Finding Friday, Kristen Ford, Chris Worth, Blu Janes, Alise King, Edison, Johnathan Celestin, and D.J. Tab. At 9:30 the popular “Fort Wayne’s Finest Drag Show” will include some of the areas best Kings and Queens.

Fort Wayne police will provide security for the event.

Admission to Pride Fest is $5 per person and children 12 and under are free. Friday hours are 7 p.m. to midnight and Saturday hours are noon to midnight.