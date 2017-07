STEUBEN CO., Ind. (WANE) U.S. Marshals arrested a man who had an active warrant for not registering as a sex offender. The Sheriff’s office located Ted Benhower Friday morning and took him into custody in the 1800 block of north County Road 200 west.

He was booked in the Steuben County Jail. Benhower faces two felony counts of not registering as a sex or violent offender and a felony county of not registering while having a previous conviction.

He remains in jail with a $5,000 bond.