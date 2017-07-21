Police: Man pointed gun, demanded ‘all the opiates’

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) A Mentone man was arrested Thursday on allegations he held up the Warsaw CVS, where police said he pointed a gun at the pharmacist and demanded drugs.

Warsaw Police said just before 11 a.m. Thursday, a man walked into the CVS in the city and approached the pharmacy counter, where he demanded “all the opiates.” The man then pulled out a silver and black handgun from his waist and pointed it at the pharmacist, police said.

The pharmacist handed over a bin of Hydrocodone pills and the man left, according to Warsaw Police.

The pharmacist and a witness called 911 and described the man to police, and within a few minutes of their report, a Warsaw Police officer spotted the man walking five blocks from the store, according to police.

Jesse Combs, 27, of Mentone was taken into custody.

Police found a loaded handgun and multiple unopened Hydrocodone bottles from CVS on Combs. The pills were valued at more than $1,000, according to police.

Combs was booked on the following charges:

Robbery with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony;

Possession of a narcotic over 28 grams, a level 3 felony;

Intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony;

Theft $750-$50,000, a level 6 felony;

Carrying a handgun without a license, a class A misdemeanor.