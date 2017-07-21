NLC: H.S. Football Media Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Previewing the Northern Lakes Conference at high school football media day.

Wawasee Warriors

Head Coach: Mike Eshbach

2016 overall record: 4-6

2016 conference record: 2-5 (6th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Lakeland

Outlook: For as many Class of 2017 starters Wawasee sent onto the field last season, the Warriors underperformed. They started with a 3-game win streak but stalled to a 4-game losing streak and eventually lost a heartbreaker to Northridge in the first round of sectional play. Now with most of the 2016 starters graduated, first-year head coach Mike Eschbach has a challenge ahead — develop the young guys behind those seniors.The identity of the Warriors (27.4 points per game and 27.6 points allowed per game) is cleared and Eshbach has plenty of youth at his disposal to create a winning standard in the program.