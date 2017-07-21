NECC: H.S. Football Media Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Previewing the Northeast Corner Conference at high school football media day.

Big Division

Angola Hornets

Head coach: Andy Thomas

2016 overall record: 7-3

2016 conference record: 3-1 (3rd in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ DeKalb

Outlook: The Hornets saw a much-improved year in 2016, thanks to a 5-game winning streak in the heart of the season and a win over DeKalb to open the season — the first time Angola has beaten DeKalb since 2013. While Angola finished second in the Big Division and averaged 30.4 points per game in a high-scoring conference, the Hornets graduated the majority of their offensive linemen this offseason.

Fairfield Falcons

Head coach: Bob Miller

2016 overall record: 1-9

2016 conference record: 0-4 (9th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Goshen

Outlook: Bob Miller has found a way to win in Goshen, leading Fairfield to nine winning seasons in 16 years at the helm. Last season didn’t go as planned for Miller and the young Falcons though, as they put together just a second-to-worst resume in the NECC — their lone victory coming against Central ‘Noble. The more experienced Class 3A team drew a tough opener for 2017 though, in Class 5A Goshen.

Garrett Railroaders

Head coach: Chris DePew

2016 overall record: 12-2

2016 conference record: 4-0 (1st in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ Prairie Heights

Outlook: Garrett returns nearly its entire defense as seniors, but the Railroaders lose nearly all of their skilled offensive players to graduation, including 3-year starting quarterback Tanner Burns. Burns was a significant piece to Chris DePew’s success at Garrett, as the quarterback racked up a career 29-9 record and an 8-3 record in the postseason. The Railroaders reached the Class 3A Semi-State round before losing to the eventual state champion Fort Wayne Concordia.

Lakeland Lakers

Head coach: Keith Thompson

2016 overall record: 4-5

2016 conference record: 2-2 (5th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug 18, 7 p.m., @ Wawasee

Outlook: Going into the 2016 season, Keith Thompson emphasized the importance of the learning curve of nearly an entirely new offensive line. But the offensive line didn’t appear to be the issue for the Lakers last season. They averaged a conference-best 34.8 points per game, but allowed the second-most points per game. After losing dynamic running back Eli Wallace, quarterback Erik Mellinger and several other players who could play both sides of the ball, Thompson will need to figure out a way to improve his defense while also maintaining his offensive production without his biggest playmakers.

West Noble Chargers

Head coach: Monte Mawhorter

2016 overall record: 4-7

2016 conference record: 1-3 (6th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ Central Noble

Outlook: A couple 3-game losing streaks prevented West Noble from a bigger bounce-back off a 1-9 2015 season, but the Chargers did advance to the second round of sectionals for the first time since 2001. Monte Mawhorter and his squad are poised for more improvements in 2017, as well, returning all but a handful of starters from the 2016 team.

Small Division

Central Noble Cougars

Head coach: Greg Moe

2016 overall record: 2-8

2016 conference record: 2-2 (6th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. West Noble

Outlook: Since long-time Central Noble coach Trevor Tipton’s departure in 2009, the Cougars have been on a coaching carousel that’s landed on Greg Moe as the third coach in seven seasons. Moe finished with just two victories after the program lost many of its best players to graduation. The good news for the Cougars though, is that they return the majority of their most impactful players. Aside from running back Tyler Hawk and dynamic receiver Sam Bortner, Central Noble will put its quarterback, Zach Brazel, and the majority of its offensive linemen and defense back onto the field in 2017.

Churubusco Eagles

Head coach: Paul Sade

2016 overall record: 9-3

2016 conference record: 3-1 (3rd in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Whitko

Outlook: Forer Churubusco coach Lee Etzler hadn’t recorded a losing season since 2004. Now, Paul Sade has taken the baton and carried on the tradition of winning ways. In Sade’s four seasons as head coach, the Eagles have gone 29-15, including a deep, 3-round run into 2016’s sectional tournament. Only one of Churubusco’s losses came within two points or less, and the Eagles finally saw a surge in offensive production guiding them to the largest point differential in the NEC. Graduation really took a toll on the defense, but if Sade’s emphasis on defense prevails, the Eagles could make a run at Eastside for a Small Division title or even Garrett for an NEC title.

Eastside Blazers

Head coach: Todd Mason (1st season)

2016 overall record: 6-4

2016 conference record: 4-0 (2nd in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ Woodlan

Outlook: Eastside has a history of winning streaks — a 9-game winning streak in 2014, a 5-game winning streak to end the 2015 season and a 6-game winning streak in 2016. All of those winning streaks happened under former Eastside coach Eshbach though. Now, Todd Mason will take over at his alma mater as the new head coach of a program that’s won the Small Division title in each of the last three seasons. This is Mason’s first football head coaching position.

Fremont Eagles

Head coach: Jim Hummer

2016 overall record: 2-7

2016 conference record: 1-3 (9th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., vs. Southern Wells

Outlook: When Jim Hummer took over the Fremont program in 2014, it appeared that the Eagles were going for steady improvement — 0-10 in 2014, 2-8 in 2015. Three years later though, and the best record Fremont has been able to conjure is 2-7 in 2016. Last season featured plenty of youth at vital positions, like defensive back and defensive line. With only a few Eagles graduated since 2016, including quarterback Nick LaRose, leadership and experience will be key for Fremont to find success in a high-scoring conference.

Prairie Heights Panthers

Head coach: Patrick McCrea

2016 overall record: 0-10

2016 conference record: 0-4 (10th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Garrett

Outlook: In the last three seasons, Prairie Heights has won one game. Former head coach Eric Heiney won that one game in his first season in 2014 on his way to a 1-19 record in two seasons. Just four weeks before the 2016 summer began, new coach Mike Lazusky resigned and Patrick McCrea was hired to coach the Panthers, a season which would end winless. As of now, McCrea is set to take on his first full season as head coach, where he will attempt to improve every facet of a football team that finished with an average of 7.8 points scored per game and 48.6 points allowed per game.