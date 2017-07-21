NE8: H.S. Football Media Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Previewing the Northeast Eight Conference at high school football media day.

Bellmont Braves

Head coach: Marty Ballard

2016 overall record: 3-8

2016 conference record: 2-5 (6th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Adams Central

Outlook: In 2016, Marty Ballard took over a program that recorded just its second season of double-digit victories. The expectations were unfairly high, but the Braves finished the season with just three wins and a second-round ejection from sectionals by eventual state champion Fort Wayne Concordia. Now entering his second season at the helm, Ballard must replace many of his starters, including quarterback Grant Gutierrez, running back Caleb Hankenson and key two-way players and linebackers.

Columbia City Eagles

Head coach:Brett Fox

2016 overall record: 3-7

2016 conference record: 3-4 (5th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ Warsaw

Outlook: Since Columbia City’s upset victory over New Haven in the second round of the 2014 sectionals, the Eagles have gone 5-15 under fourth-year head coach Brett Fox. The loss of quarterback Brock Snouffer, who led the Eagles past DeKalb with six total touchdowns (three rushing and three passing) last season, leaves a big hole in the offense that averaged just 16.2 points per game in 2016. How Columbia City responds its losses in the backfield will be crucial in improving from its 3-win mark last season.

DeKalb Barons

Head coach: Pete Kempf

2016 overall record: 3-5

2016 conference record: 3-2 (4th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ Angola

Outlook: After taking over a program that saw three 0-10 seasons in four years, Pete Kempf has led DeKalb to an 11-18 record during his three seasons at the helm. A quick 45-0 loss to East Noble in the first round of sectional play ended Kempf and the Baron’s season earlier than hoped, as they anticipated matching or improving from their second round finish in 2015. The good news for DeKalb, though, is that it returns many of its starters. Last season saw youth at the quarterback position, the offensive line position and the linebacking position — just to name a few. As far as age-to-experience ratios, Dekalb has a leg up on its opponents in the NE8. Now, it’s how Kempf and the Barons use that experience to improve.

East Noble Knights

Head coach: Luke Amstutz

2016 Overall record: 8-3

2016 conference record: 5-1 (2nd in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., @ Plymouth

Outlook: Luke Amstutz has completed four of his five seasons at East Noble with three or fewer losses, and the sixth-year coach is coming off another one in 2016. With 38.6 points per game, the Knights boasted the second-best offense in the NE8 and will need to bolster their defense to compete with 2016 conference champion New Haven, who finished the season with the only better point differential in the conference. The loss of all of their starting defensive linemen and the majority of their starting defensive backs doesn’t aid the Knights in defensive improvement, but on the offensive side, they return quarterback Andrew McCormick. Though, without North-South All-Star Dylan Hunley at the receiver position, production on the offensive side could slide as well.

Huntington North Vikings

Head coach: Rick Burnau

2016 overall record: 2-8

2016 conference record: 2-5 (7th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Marion

Outlook: Huntington North’s two best victories of the 2016 season came against Bellmont and Norwell, who both finished in the bottom three with the Vikings. In its other eight games, Huntington North was outscored 312-53. Rick Burnau will try to guide his team past the 8-loss mark that’s followed him into his third season in Huntington.

Leo Lions

Head coach: Jared Sauder

2016 overall record: 7-3

2016 conference record: 5-2 (3rd in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7:30 p.m., @ South Bend Riley

Outlook: After beating up on most of the NE8 conference in 2016, it came as a surprise when Leo was upset in the first round of sectionals by a 2-9 Fort Wayne South team to end its season. Jared Sauder, the longest tenured coach in the NE8, led the Lions on a defensive onslaught in NE8 terms, allowing just 22.2 points per game. That mark will have to drop to an even smaller number if Leo wants to win the conference in 2017. With most of their defensive starters returning in 2017, including junior linebacker Jaylen Ellwood and senior wide receiver-defensive back Jason Gause, Leo might find the improvements its looking for.

New Haven Bulldogs

Head coach: Jim Rowland

2016 overall record: 11-1

2016 conference record: 6-0 (1st in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Heritage

Outlook: New Haven was the crown jewel of the Northeast 8 conference in 2016. The Bulldogs bulldozed their way through the regular season 8-0 without scoring fewer than 42 points. They downed Fort Wayne Wayne, Fort Wayne South and Fort Wayne Dwenger before falling to NorthWood in the Regional round. The Bulldogs will have to replace AP 4A All-State selection NiShawn Jones at running back though. Jones recorded 2,360 all-purpose yards and 37 touchdowns in 2016.

Norwell Knights

Head coach: Josh Gerber

2016 overall record: 0-10

2016 conference record: 0-7 (8th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Eastbrook

Outlook: Since Norwell’s magical run to the Regional round in 2014 after winning just three games in the regular season, the Knights of Ossian haven’t found much luck. After a 1-9 season in 2015, Norwell finished 0-10 in 2016, giving new head coach Jeff Gerber’s era a slow start. Norwell finished last in the NE8 in both points scored per game and points allowed and scored its highest point total against Bellmont in the first sectional round, losing 39-20. But with youth in the backfield and and the majority of starters returning, Norwell could find improvement in 2017, as long as it finds a way to replace 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle Curtis Blackwell.