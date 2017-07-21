Man sentenced for shooting woman “on purpose”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The man who admitted to shooting a woman in the stomach last year was sentenced Friday.

Judge John Surbeck handed Jamarcus Cain a 6-year sentence with three of those years suspended. Cain had pleaded guilty to a new felony domestic battery charge related to Sept. 18, 2016 shooting that left Brittney Bruce critically hurt. Bruce survived the shooting.

Police said they believed the attack was a result of a domestic dispute. Cain stated in a previous court hearing that he shot Bruce “on purpose.”

Other charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, burglary and possession of a handgun without a license were dropped as part of his deal with prosecutors.