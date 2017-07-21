Man found dead behind Broadway home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man was found dead behind a home along Broadway early Friday.

Just after 8 a.m. Friday, Fort Wayne Police officers found a man down behind a home in the 1800 block of Broadway, next to the Laredo Mexican Restaurant & Deli. Dispatchers initially told NewsChannel 15 that the man was listed in extremely critical condition, but he was pronounced dead soon after.

It’s not clear why police first responded to the home.

Police have not said if the death is suspicious. The case was being called a ‘death investigation.’