Lawson, TinCaps Beat LumberKings and Win Series

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps starting pitcher Reggie Lawson was perfect through five innings and allowed two hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings en route to a Fort Wayne 6-3 win against the Clinton LumberKings (Seattle Mariners) on Friday night at Parkview Field. The victory in front of 6,913 fans gave the TinCaps a series win and a 6-0-1 record in their last seven home series.

The Fort Wayne (18-10, 44-54) offense erupted in the bottom of the third inning. With second baseman Nate Easley at first base and one out, left fielder Jorge Oña doubled into the left-field corner, scoring Easley for a 1-0 TinCaps lead. First baseman Brad Zunica followed with a tape-measure home run well over the right-field wall to make it 3-0. The homer tied Zunica with Fernando Tatis Jr. for the team lead with 16 home runs this season. Later in the inning, with runners on first and second base and two outs, right fielder Jack Suwinski doubled into the right-center field gap to score both runners and put Fort Wayne up 5-0. Suwinski finished the night with two hits.

The TinCaps added a run in the fourth inning. With center fielder Buddy Reed at second base and one out, Jorge Oña singled to right field, scoring Reed and making it a 6-0 ballgame. Oña reached base three times in the game, including twice with a hit to raise his batting average to .301.

Clinton (11-17, 42-53) scored a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. With the bases loaded and one out, Bryson Brigman worked a walk to bring in the first LumberKings run and trim the TinCaps lead to 6-1. Joe Rizzo followed with a bases-loaded single to knock in one more run and cut the Fort Wayne advantage to 6-2.

The LumberKings picked up one more run in the ninth. With Nick Thurman at second base and two ours, Gareth Morgan doubled to left field to score Thurman and lower the TinCaps edge to 6-3.

Clinton starting pitcher Steven Ridings struggled in his Midwest League debut. The right-hander allowed five runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings on the mound.

Meanwhile, Lawson struck out nine batters while walking just two in his 5 1/3 innings on the mound.

