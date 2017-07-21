J-turn proposed for Allen County intersection

Northeast Indiana could soon be getting its first J-turn traffic safety intersection.

The J-turn is a part of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Roads Plan. The intersection is designed to increase safety on highly traveled roadways.

The J-turn proposed for Allen County would be at the intersection of U.S. 30 and State Road 101. If approved for this intersection, drivers would only have to focus on traffic coming from one direction when crossing instead of having to worry about traffic coming from both directions of a four-lane roadway as it currently is configured.

Three other intersections have been identified as possible locations in INDOT’s Northeast District for J-turns, but no decision has been made on them at this time.

“J-turns, like roundabouts, won’t solve every intersection concern, but when used correctly they can be a solution for safer travel,” INDOT Spokesperson Nichole Hacha-Thomas said.

There are currently two other J-turns in Indiana. At those intersections, the number of crashes and the severity of crashes has been reduced, said Hacha-Thomas.

According to INDOT, J-turns reduce fatality by more than 70% and reduce injury by 42%. This goes hand-in-hand with INDOT’s primary goal of improving the safety and mobility of every driver, said Hacha-Thomas.