Indiana, Kentucky officials narrow I-69 bridge sites to 3

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana and Kentucky officials have narrowed the possible Ohio River locations for an Interstate 69 bridge from five to three sites.

Project team officials also announced Thursday that two of the routes still under consideration would call for removal of the U.S. 41 Twin Bridges.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports (http://bit.ly/2tmMoSS ) one of those twin spans opened in 1932, while the other dates to 1965.

The proposed new bridge would carry I-69 traffic between the Evansville, Indiana, and Henderson, Kentucky, areas. Both states have extended their sections of I-69, but traffic must use the existing U.S. 41 bridges to cross the river.

The two states signed an agreement last year to begin preliminary work on the bridge proposal. The cost has been estimated between $850 million and $1.4 billion.

