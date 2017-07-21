High School Football Media Day welcomes 35 teams

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Nearly 200 high school football players from around northeast Indiana converged on The Ash Center for the 2017 High School Football Media Day event, presented by WANE-TV and Optimum Performance Sports.
Thirty-five teams were represented at the event, which aimed to connect area players and coaches with local media ahead of the 2017 football season. Players and coaches spoke to reporters including NewsChannel 15 Sports Director Glenn Marini and Weekend Sports Anchor Andy McDonnell about the upcoming season.
Casa Restaurants served a lunch.
