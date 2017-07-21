Free Fridays: Fun weekend events that won’t break the bank

Check out these fun weekend activities that won’t cost you a penny.
Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series
Featuring music of Hubie Ashcraft
Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center
Courtyard Fountain
4130 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne
Today
6:30pm-8:30pm
Free and open to the public
Rock the Plaza 2017
Free concert featuring the music of SoftGut, Vehicle Vocalists and more.
900 Library Plaza
Saturday, July 22
6pm
St. Joe Pickle Festival
Downtown St. Joe
Today: Noon to 9:30pm
Saturday: 6:30am-10pm
Free Outdoor Showing of Jurassic Park
Sweets So Geek
3410 N. Anthony Blvd. Fort Wayne
Saturday
7:30pm-11:30pm
Active Commute Fridays: Free Breakfast
Coffee, baked goods and fruit provided
Skyline YMCA 838 Harrison Street, Fort Wayne
Today
6:30am-8:30am