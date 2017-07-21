Free Fridays: Fun weekend events that won’t break the bank

Check out these fun weekend activities that won’t cost you a penny.

Friday Nites Live Summer Concert Series

Featuring music of Hubie Ashcraft

Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center

Courtyard Fountain

4130 West Jefferson Boulevard Fort Wayne

Today

6:30pm-8:30pm

Free and open to the public

Rock the Plaza 2017

Free concert featuring the music of SoftGut, Vehicle Vocalists and more.

900 Library Plaza

Saturday, July 22

6pm

St. Joe Pickle Festival

Downtown St. Joe

Today: Noon to 9:30pm

Saturday: 6:30am-10pm

Free Outdoor Showing of Jurassic Park

Sweets So Geek

3410 N. Anthony Blvd. Fort Wayne

Saturday

7:30pm-11:30pm

Active Commute Fridays: Free Breakfast

Coffee, baked goods and fruit provided

Skyline YMCA 838 Harrison Street, Fort Wayne

Today

6:30am-8:30am