Authorities investigating Shelby County officer-involved shooting

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Friday in Shelby County.

Indiana State Police said the incident initially began shortly before 2 a.m. as an attempted traffic stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle just south of the community of Pleasant View near Interstate 74 and Walnut Street. The driver sped away and a chase ensued.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Indianapolis earlier this month.

The chase led to the area of County Road 700 West and County Road 800 North where shots were fired by two deputies, at the conclusion of the pursuit, police said.

State police said the suspect, 26-year-old Jordan Smith, was injured in the shooting. However, the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Smith has been found to have an active arrest warrant through Marion County for auto theft, state police said Friday afternoon.

A 34-year-old female passenger was in the suspect’s vehicle, but was not injured. The female told investigators she was raped by Smith prior to the police chase. Investigators are continuing to examine evidence in an effort to determine facts of the rape as well as the events leading up to and including the police action shooting.

No officers were not harmed in the incident.