ACAC: H.S. Football Media Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Previewing the Allen County Athletic Conference at high school football media day.

Adams Central Flying Jets

Head Coach: Michael Mosser

2016 overall record: 12-2

2016 conference record: 5-1 (2nd in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ Bellmont

Outlook: The Flying Jets didn’t win the ACAC title last season, but they did play until the Semi-State rounds, losing to Pioneer one game short of the state championship. Much of the credit goes to the 3-headed monster along Adams Central’s defensive line. Three all-conference seniors, including Brandon Schoeneman, who was selected to the Small School All-State team at the Griddy Awards last season. How head coach Michael Mosser and the Flying Jets replace their star-studded defensive line will be crucial in finding their way back to Semi-State.

Bluffton Tigers

Head Coach: Brent Kunkel

2016 overall players: 2-8

2016 conference players: 1-5 (6th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ Northfield

Outlook: Bluffton hasn’t had a winning season since 2003 — its only winning season since 1994. But its 2-8 season in 2016 can be attributed to a simple scapegoat: youth. Aside from quarterback Timothy Davis, tight end Decorion Eskridge and a few others, the Tigers return the majority of their starters for the 2017 season. The 2016 Bluffton Tigers were among the youngest teams in Northeast Indiana, so the physical and mental development of his players will determine whether head coach Randy Hudgins can guide the program the dreaded 8-loss mark its been stuck at for the last three seasons.

Heritage Patriots

Head Coach: Nico Tigulis

2016 overall record: 3-7

2016 conference record: 2-4 (5th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ New Haven

Outlook: Many of the players who were instrumental in the Patriots’ last winning season in 2015 are now gone, and with them, goes former head coach Dean Lehrman’s era as well. In Nico Tigulis’ first season as head coach, he needed to replace most of the starters on both sides of the ball. Now, Tigulis and the Patriots continue to implement the new system, with junior quarterback Walter Knapke already with a year under his belt at the position.

Jay County Patriots

Head Coach: Tim Millspaugh

2016 overall record: 6-4

2016 conference record: 4-2 (3rd in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Blackford

Outlook: Before 2016, Jay County hadn’t had a winning season since head coach Tim Millspaugh’s first season in 2013. Now, the PAtriots could push for an ACAC championship in 2017. Senior quarterback Holton Hill is going on his third year at the position, and his supporting cast has played along with him from a very early stage in their high school careers. The challenge for the Patriots though will be replacing the talent they lost at the linebacker and defensive line positions. Jay County lost three senior defensive linemen and three linebackers to graduation. If they can find answers at those two positions and drop their points allowed per game below 20, then they can compete for a conference position higher than third place.

South Adams Starfires

Head Coach: Grant Moser

2016 overall record: 8-5

2016 conference record: 3-3 (4th in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ Winchester

Outlook: South Adams finished fourth in the ACAC last season, but the Starfires advanced all the way to the Regional Round, which included defeating conference-champion Woodlan in the sectional championship. In a season with major transitions at multiple positions on the offensive side of the ball, South Adams was able to put up an average of 26.2 points per game in 2016. The Starfires will have running back Isaiah Baumgartner and receiver Terry Dawn, but the entire starting offensive line graduated. In order for the offense to continue moving forward with youth-coupled-with-experience at the skilled positions, the Starfires need to find a solution to replacing their entire offensive line.

Southern Wells Raiders

Head Coach: Steve Yencer

2016 overall record:

2016 conference record:

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., @ Fremont

Outlook: The loss of some of Southern Wells’ biggest playmakers made a bigger difference than first anticipated in 2016. As the Raiders were coming off 8-4 and 7-4 campaigns and one trip to the sectional championship in 2014, they lost quarterback Bryce Bonewit, running back Gavin Barcus and several other key, two-way players. A 1-win season was never an expectation for the Raiders, but now head coach Steve Yencer must rebuild a program that he once built into a sectional championship contender.

Woodlan Warriors

Head Coach: Sherwood Haydock

2016 overall record: 10-1

2016 conference record: 6-0 (1st in conference)

2017 Opener: Aug. 18, 7 p.m., vs. Eastside

Outlook: The stage was set for Woodlan to make a run for a Class 2A State Title in 2016. The Warriors returned 17 of their starters that took the program to a semi-state appearance, and they got through their first 10 games unscathed. All it took was one game though, for the state title hopes to vanish, as Woodlan was defeated by South Adams — a team it had beaten, 36-3, during the regular season — in sectional play. While there are question marks along the trenches, as far as replacing graduated players, Woodlan returns most of its skilled offensive players and the majority of its starting defenders. The returners won’t want to crumble in sectionals again.