3, including alleged gang leader, shot at funeral procession

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say an alleged gang leader was among three people shot when a funeral procession came under fire.

Twenty-eight-year-old Richard Grundy III and two women were wounded and four vehicles were hit by gunfire during Thursday’s procession. The victims’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Sgt. Kendale Adams said Friday investigators have no suspects in the shootings, which followed the funeral for 28-year-old Jasmine Moore. She was fatally shot July 9.

Authorities have said Grundy is believed to be the leader of a gang called the Grundy Crew. He was charged in 2015 with four murder counts for allegedly ordering four killings.

Prosecutors dropped those charges after a key witness didn’t appear for depositions. Adams says it’s too early in the investigation to know whether Grundy was targeted in Thursday’s shooting.

