T. Rex sculpture outside shuttered school finds new home

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A two-story-tall dinosaur sculpture that’s long loomed over a central Indiana school is getting a new home now that the school has closed its doors.

Muncie city crews plan to move the steel-framed, concrete-coated Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture to the city’s Heekin Park using a crane.

Parks Superintendent Harvey Wright tells The Star Press the sculpture is unique and should be “put to public use rather than destroying or trashing it.”

The 18-foot-tall dinosaur was installed in 1981 outside Sutton Elementary School, which was one of three elementary schools closed this year by Muncie Community Schools due to declining enrollment.

It will be relocated near a park playground. A baby dinosaur and some dino eggs that currently rest at the T. Rex’s feet will also be moved to the park.

