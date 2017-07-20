Oña Extends Streak in TinCaps Loss

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – TinCaps left fielder Jorge Oña singled three times on Thursday night, extending his on-base streak to 22 games, but Fort Wayne lost to the Clinton LumberKings (Seattle Mariners), 5-1, at Parkview Field. Nevertheless, a crowd of 8,446–Parkview Field’s 15th sellout of the season—was on hand.

Fort Wayne (17-10, 43-54) got on the board in the bottom of the first inning. With runners on first and third base and no outs, Oña singled to score Tatis Jr. for a 1-0 TinCaps lead. The 22-game on-base streak is tied for the longest such streak for a TinCaps player this year along with shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

Clinton (11-16, 42-52) tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, Gareth Morgan singled to score Joe Rizzo and knot the game up, 1-1.

The LumberKings took their first lead of the series in the sixth inning. With two outs and Luis Rengifo on second, Yojhan Quevedo reached on a Tatis Jr. throwing error that allowed Rengifo to score to put the LumberKings up, 2-1.

Clinton extended its lead in the seventh. With two outs and a runner on third, Johnny Slater homered to right field to put the LumberKings ahead 4-1. After Rengifo reached on an error, Bryson Brigman singled to score Renigfo to make it 5-1.

The LumberKings added plenty of insurance in the top of the ninth. Brigman, Rizzo, Quevedo, and Nick Zammarelli all singled to knock in a run each to extend the Clinton lead to 9-1. Morgan then doubled to score two more runs for an 11-1 margin.

The TinCaps got one run back in the bottom of the ninth. Oña picked up his third hit of the night to lead off the frame. Three batters later, center fielder Buddy Reed doubled to score Oña to trim the LumberKings advantage to 11-2.

TinCaps starting pitcher Jim McDade (L) struck out five batters and didn’t allow a walk in 6 2/3 innings of work. The right-hander allowed five runs but only three were earned runs.

Clinton starting pitcher Ljay Newsome allowed one run and four hits in six innings on the mound while striking out five.

Next Game

Friday, July 21 vs. Clinton (7:05 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: RH Reggie Lawson

– LumberKings Probable Starter: RH Ryne Inman

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn