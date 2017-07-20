Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle early Thursday just south of Butler.

Police and medics were called just before 5 a.m. Thursday to the 3800 block of C.R. 63 in DeKalb County on a report of a motorcycle crash there.

According to a DeKalb Count Sheriff’s Department crash report, 44-year-old Jimmy D. Dick of Butler was headed southbound on C.R. 63 on his 1998 Harley Davidson when he lost control of the motorcycle after cresting a hill. Dick reportedly told police that a vehicle pulled out in front of him.

Dick was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a broken foot, the report said.

The investigation is ongoing.