McCain tells Senate colleague, ‘I’ll be back’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. John McCain’s best friend in the Senate says the ailing Arizona Republican told him the cancerous tumor doctors have found in his brain isn’t his worst ordeal.

South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he spoke to McCain by phone Wednesday evening.

He says McCain told him: “Yeah, I’m going to have to stay here a little bit longer, take some treatments. I’ll be back.”

McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for 5 ½ years.

Graham says that after discussing McCain’s illness, the Arizonan turned the conversation to health care legislation and the defense bill. McCain chairs the Armed Services Committee.

Graham told reporters: “So pray. God knows how this ends, not me. But I do know this: This disease has never had a more worthy opponent.”

