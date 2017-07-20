Man again charged with hiding HIV status from sexual partner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne man who police said failed to tell numerous sexual partners in at least three counties that he was infected with HIV, has again been charged.

Travis R. Spoor, 37, was charged this week in Allen Superior Court with malicious mischief. It’s the fifth time he’s been charged with the felony since February 2016, according to Indiana court records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman told police she saw a December 2016 NewsChannel 15 report about Spoor’s arrest and recognized him as a man she met through an online dating site who went by the name Travis Holderman. The woman said when she met “Holderman,” she tried to do a background check on him but found nothing, so she moved on, the affidavit said.

The woman said she and “Holderman” chatted for a while before going on a date, after which they had unprotected sex. The woman told police they had unprotected sex several more times during their relationship, which lasted from late April until early July 2016.

The woman said “Holderman” refused to use protection, and said he “was fine.” They never discussed whether he had any sexually transmitted diseases or HIV, the affidavit said.

According to court records, Spoor was diagnosed with HIV in December 2012 and signed a Duty to Warn form Indiana State Department of Health days later that required him to inform his sexual partners of his HIV status.

Since then, though, he’s been charged in February 2016 in Kosciusko County, October 2016 in Marshall County, December 2016 in Allen County and March 2017 again in Kosciusko County before the additional charge this week. Numerous women have all told police similar stories about meeting Spoor online and engaging in a sexual relationship with him, unknowing of his SUV status, according to court records.