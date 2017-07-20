Man, 21, shot in back during drug deal gone bad

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A 21-year-old was seriously hurt after police said he was shot in the back during a drug deal gone bad Wednesday.

Fort Wayne Police and medics were called just after 4 p.m. Wednesday to 711 Tennessee Ave. on a report of a shooting. When crews arrived, officers learned a victim had been taken to a local hospital by someone.

He was identified by police as 21-year old Collin R. Walda. Police said he was found to be in serious condition with a “high-caliber” gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators also found two bullet holes in an exterior door that lead out of 811 Tennessee Ave and a pickup parked in the rear of that 811 Tennessee Ave. address was also damaged by a round. A home in the 700 block of Riverside Avenue was struck by a round, police said.

Officers also found a BB gun in the back of 811 Tennessee Ave.

Police spokesman Michael Joyner said investigators believe the shooting was a result of a narcotics deal.

It’s not clear who or how many suspects were involved. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, Joyner said.