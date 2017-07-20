Lifestyle changes to stave off Alzheimer’s? Hints, no proof

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report suggests people might bolster their brain health by avoiding some key risks, starting in childhood, that are linked to dementia in old age.

The report in the British journal Lancet raises the prospect that these lifestyle changes just might delay or even prevent about a third of dementia cases worldwide.

The risks include not getting enough education early in life, high blood pressure and obesity in middle age, and being sedentary and socially isolated in the senior years.

There are no proven ways to stave off Alzheimer’s, and a recent U.S. report found few promising lifestyle changes. But experts say there’s little down side to trying things like exercise and controlling blood pressure that are good for the heart in hopes they’re also good for the brain.

