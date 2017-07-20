Komets re-sign defenseman Bobby Shea

Fort Wayne, IN— The Komets announced Wednesday that defenseman Bobby Shea has agreed to terms and will be returning to the Fort Wayne fold for 2017-18. Also netminder Alex Sakellaropoulos becomes the second goaltender to take a spot on the preseason roster and will be looking to make his pro debut with the Komets.

“Bobby didn’t play in all of the games last year due to injury but when he was on the ice he was very effective,” Komet general manager David Franke said. “He is an exciting player and good addition to the blue line corps.”

Shea (Shay), who turns 27 on July 20, appeared in 23 games with the Komets last season scoring three goals, 15 points and 55 penalty minutes before adding an assist in three playoff games. The Harrison Township, Michigan native started 2016-17 skating 10 AHL games with Rochester.

Shea completed a four-year collegiate career with Bowling Green in 2012-13 leading the Falcons defenseman with 16 assists and 20 points. He capped the season by making his pro debut in four ECHL regular season games with Reading before helping the Royals capture the Kelly Cup championship contributing two goals and three points in 15 playoff games.

In 2013-14 Shea split the season with Toledo and Rockford while making his AHL debut with the IceHogs. Shea shared the 2014-15 season with the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs (1 goal, five points in 24 games) and the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers (two goals, 10 points in 36 games).

In 2015-16 Shea logged a career year skating 64 ECHL games with South Carolina and leading the Stingrays defense with 24 assists and 29 points while accumulating a team-high 180 penalty minutes. Shea also added three games to his AHL totals with Hershey.

Shea will be entering his fifth ECHL season when the puck drops on 2017-18. His ECHL career has yielded totals of 12 goals, 47 assists, 59 points, 367 penalty minutes and +19 in 146 regular season games. Shea has amassed AHL career totals of four goals, 13 points, 146 penalty minutes and +8 in 66 games.

Sakellaropoulos (suh-KELL-uh-RAH-puh-luss), 23, recently completed his four collegiate year at Union College. The goalie skated two years of juniors with the Chicago Steel of the USHL from 2011-2013, setting new team season records of 22 wins and 1,421 saves in 2012-13.

“Alex comes from a solid and very successful Union College program,” Franke stated. “He had a good career at Union and deserves this opportunity.”

In 2013-14 the Tinley Park, Illinois native helped Union College take the ECAC regular season title and NCAA national championship in his freshman year.

Last season Sakellaropoulos posted a college career best 22-6-2 record along with a 2.60 goals-against average and .916 save percentage for his senior year. His 22 wins were the second-most wins all-time in a season for a Dutchman goaltender. Sakellaropoulos was nominated for the Mike Richter Award (Most outstanding goaltender in the NCAA) and was in the top three among those nominated for the Ken Dryden Award (Best goalie in the ECAC).

The Fort Wayne preseason roster of 14 players includes five defensemen, seven forwards and two goaltenders.

Opening night for the 66th season of Komet Hockey is slated for Saturday, Oct. 14 in Fort Wayne against the Toledo Walleye. Single game tickets for 2017-18 go on sale soon. Season Tickets are on sale now at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. For more information visit Komets.com or call 260-483-0011.