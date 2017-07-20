ISP: Altercation in Hamilton leaves man critically hurt

HAMILTON, Ind. (WANE) – A man was critically hurt during an altercation in Hamilton Wednesday evening, according to Indiana State Police.

Investigators said sometime around 7:30 p.m. a group of people was in a parking lot near Church Street and Water Street.

ISP said a man was hospitalized with life threatening injuries. It’s unclear how that person was injured.

Early Thursday morning investigators were waiting for a search warrant to look through a blue car in the lot. About 15 feet in front of the car was an evidence placard that appeared to mark a pool of blood.

About 100 feet away on Church Street were several more evidence placards. It’s unclear what they were marking.

ISP said they are questioning several persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Investigators said they don’t know why the group of people was in the area or what led to the altercation. It’s unclear if any weapons were used or found in the area.

Police used crime scene tape to surround the parking lot where the car was parked. Another large section was taped off at the end of Church Street.

Police have not released the name of the injured person.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident is under investigation.

41.532407 -84.911554