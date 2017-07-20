Indiana agency head leaving for Trump administration job

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Personnel Department Director Brandye Hendrickson is leaving state government for position in Donald Trump’s presidential administration.

A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb says Hendrickson is taking a job as a deputy administrator with the Federal Highway Administration. Her last day is Friday.

Hendrickson was commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation under former Gov. Mike Pence, who is now vice president.

Holcomb appointed her to head up the personnel department after he took office in January.

Before Pence picked Hendrickson to lead INDOT, she served as a deputy commissioner for the agency from 2007 to 2015

