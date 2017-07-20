Indiana AG warns public about tech support computer scams

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general is warning the public about online scams that seek to convince people that their personal computers are infected with viruses.

Attorney General Curtis Hill says the scams use pop-up alerts resembling security alerts used by legitimate computer and technology companies.

He says the deceptive alerts claim the users’ computers are infected with viruses and could be vulnerable to hackers. The alerts often provide a toll-free number users can call, supposedly for help fixing the problem, but Hill says Indiana residents should ignore those alerts.

He says people who call the toll-free numbers are asked to give remote access to their computers for tests to find and repair the problem. Hill says doing so can lead to personal information, usernames and passwords being stolen for identity theft scams.

