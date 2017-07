HARLAN, Ind. (WANE) A Harlan home was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday.

Firefighters were called just after 9 a.m. on a report of a fire at a home at 12110 School St. on Harlan’s northeast side. Crews arrived to find flames rising from the single-story home.

Officials said there were people in the home at the time of the fire but they all escaped without any injuries.

The home was considered a total loss, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.