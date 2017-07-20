FWPD: Man possibly struck by vehicle, critically hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police believe a man might have been struck by a vehicle on Stellhorn Road early Thursday morning.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. a driver on Stellhorn Road saw a man in the middle of the road near Oakhurst Drive. The person and an off-duty police officer stopped to help.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

A bicycle was found near the man on the concrete median divider. Police aren’t sure if the man was on the bike when he was struck.

Police said with the exception of the two people that stopped the person who might have hit the victim didn’t stick around. Early Thursday morning police did not have information on a possible suspect vehicle.

A bumper or possible quarter-panel was near the bicycle, but police didn’t know if that came from the possible suspect vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

Because of the investigation the eastbound lanes of Stellhorn Road are closed between Schmucker Drive and the Maplecrest Plaza. The left lane going west is also closed in the same area.

The incident is under investigation.