County can now tow, store and dispose of abandoned cars on properties

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you live in Allen County and you have an abandoned car, you’ve better clean it up or the county will tow it and dispose of it. County council passed the Abandoned Vehicle Act unanimously Thursday.

The county building department has been getting a lot of complaints about abandoned cars on people’s property. They said there was a property that had 75 abandoned cars and boats that convinced them current abandoned car laws needed to be updated.

“It reminds me of the T.V. show the hoarders,” said Council President Larry Brown. “When safety is the concern and you have a situation that’s been pointed out of 70 to 80 combination of boats, trucks, trailers, automobiles and buses accumulate, it’s way over the top of asking the Sheriff’s Department to take care of them. This ordinance gives the county the tool they need to eliminate the problem.”

After the county receives a complaint of an abandoned car, they always go and talk to the car owners first and ask them to take care of the car themselves. They can do this by repairing the car, hiding it in a garage or with a car cover, or getting rid of it.

According to the new law, if the car owner doesn’t comply, the county can remove, store, and dispose of the car. They can also sell it.

The whole process is complaint-driven, meaning the county will only show up to your house if they receive a complaint about a car that looks abandoned. They are not required to respond to every complaint, particularly if they constitute harassment and vehicle is operable.

The County can only dispose of those worth $500. Anything worth more than that they have to sell. All money made selling cars will be put in a fund to enforce the abandoned vehicle act.

Car Owners may be charged up to $200 per day for towing and up to $50 per day for storage.