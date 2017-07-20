“Carpool Conversations” with TinCaps catcher A.J. Kennedy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You can call A.J. Kennedy almost anything – but he doesn’t like “Jimmy.”

The TinCaps catcher joined WANE-TV for this week’s “Carpool Conversations” segment fueled by Phil’s One Stop and Marathon.

Kennedy explains his alter ego “Jimmy” – who only appears when he makes a mistake on baseball field – sings some Sublime, and talks about what its like to get hit by a 90-mile and hour fastball.

Click on the VIDEO for this week’s Carpool Conversation fueled by Phil’s One Stop and Marathon.