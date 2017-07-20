3 top Trump insiders to talk to Senate panels

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate intelligence committee has scheduled perhaps the most high-profile testimony involving the Russian meddling probes since former FBI Director James Comey appeared in June.

A lawyer for Trump’s powerful son-in-law and adviser says Jared Kushner will speak to the Senate intelligence committee Monday. Attorney Abbe Lowell says Kushner has been prepared to “voluntarily cooperate” for months and “appreciates the opportunity to assist in putting this matter to rest.”

The session with Kushner will apparently take place behind closed doors.

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next Wednesday along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.