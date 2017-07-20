15-year-old Indiana girl charged with murder in mom’s death

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 15-year-old Indiana girl with murder in the fatal stabbing of her mother.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that Chastinea Reeves was charged Tuesday in Lake County Criminal Court after a juvenile court judge approved prosecutors’ request that she stand trial as an adult.

Authorities accuse Reeves of killing her 34-year-old mother, Jamie M. Garnett, in February at their home in Gary, Indiana.

Court records do not list an attorney to speak on behalf of Reeves. She is being held Wednesday at the Lake County jail.

If convicted, Reeves could face a maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

A second juvenile, 16-year-old Matthew Reginald Martin, is also charged as an adult in the case. He faces charges of auto theft and assisting a criminal.

