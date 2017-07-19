Zoo Day raises $81K for children’s zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The 25th Kroger Zoo Day was a success, it would appear.

The Kroger Co. presented a check for more than $81,000 to the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo on Wednesday, money raised during Kroger’s Zoo Day that was held Wednesday, May 17. Kroger District Manager Chris Gomez made the presentation to Zoo Director Jim Anderson alongside Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

All 15 regional Kroger stores participate in the grocer’s annual Zoo Day. Three percent of sales from the day are donated to the children’s zoo, and Kroger customers can donate additional givings, as well.

It's remarkable to see @kroger and its customers support the @fwkidszoo. They raised over $81,000 for our treasured Zoo this summer. pic.twitter.com/lkpILQmWSm — Mayor Tom Henry (@MayorTomHenry) July 19, 2017