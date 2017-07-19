Victim in beating dies; son still jailed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A man gravely hurt in a beating – reportedly by his own son – inside his southwest-side home earlier this month has died.

Gene Ruse, 75, died just before 8 p.m. Tuesday at a local hospital. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said he had succumbed to multiple blunt force injuries to his head and ruled his death a homicide.

Ruse and his wife, 71-year-old Sandra S. Ruse, were found July 5 beaten inside their home at 3309 Homestead Road, between Covington and Aboite Center roads. Police were called there after a call to 911 was cut off.

Gene Ruse was taken away in critical condition, with Sandra Ruse in stable condition, according to police at the time.

While police investigated the crime at the home, officers learned that a Chevrolet Equinox was missing from the home, and they began tracking it.

The couple’s 50-year-old son, Scott Ruse, led officers on a brief vehicle pursuit before OnStar was able to disable the vehicle and stop it in Whitley County on State Road 9 at 400 N. In a police interview, Ruse admitted he went to his parents’ house with the intent to kill them both. He said he removed a hammer from the garage and first hit his mother numerous times in the head, and then hit his father several times when he entered the kitchen.

Ruse told police he took his father’s wallet out of his pants and left the home in their car. He said he used his father’s credit card to put gas into the vehicle and drove to his “crack dealers” to buy crack cocaine.

Ruse has been charged in Allen Superior Court with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of attempted robbery.

Those charges are likely to change in the wake of Gene Ruse’s death.