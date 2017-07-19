Some Indiana colleges drop standardized test requirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana education officials say students are still encouraged to take standardized tests even though some state colleges no longer require the scores on applications.

Nine higher education institutions in Indiana no longer require ACT or SAT test scores for admission, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Hanover College in southern Indiana recently announced the change for the 2018-2019 school year. Jon Riester, the college’s vice president for enrollment management, said the tests may have a socioeconomic bias. He said the college saw a strong correlation between household income and performance on the tests.

But school districts aren’t making changes to their curriculum yet, given the majority of colleges and universities still require the scores.

Mary Lange, spokeswoman for the Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township Schools, said the district may consider making changes if a more significant number of Indiana colleges drop the requirement.

Officials from Westfield-Washington Schools, Zionsville Community Schools, Metropolitan School District of Pike Township and Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township said they’re also not planning on making changes.

Making test scores optional may help encourage students to apply to college who otherwise may have thought they wouldn’t be able to get in because of low scores, said Martin Kirkwood, director of college counseling at Guerin Catholic High School.

“Most importantly,” Kirkwood said, “I think it takes the pressure off the students psychologically to know that they have a future no matter how they test.”

SAT and ACT vendors haven’t seen a drop in the number of students testing and expect to have the largest number of students testing this year.

