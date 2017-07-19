Rep. Banks hosting job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Employers representing a wide range of industries will participate in an Aug. 2 job fair hosted by 3rd District U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., in conjunction with Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) and WorkOne Northeast.

The Congressman Jim Banks Job Fair, which will also feature regional postsecondary education institutions, will be from noon to 3 p.m. in IPFW’s International Ballroom.

“This job fair will be beneficial to local employers and Hoosiers looking for work,” Banks said. “I’m honored to have the opportunity to connect Hoosiers with good-paying jobs and pleased to host the fair in conjunction with IPFW and WorkOne Northeast.”

Said IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein: “The university is proud to continue our partnership hosting the job fair for the seventh year. We recognize that many employers across the state are having trouble hiring people for unfilled positions and this job fair is just one effort the university is undertaking to help meet employer needs.”

Among the industries that will be represented at the job fair: agriculture, finance and insurance, education, government, health care and social assistance, manufacturing, and retail. Among the more than 1,700 available jobs: Assemblers, human resource generalists, medical assistants, medical coding specialists, production positions, quality engineers, registered nurses, teachers, truck drivers, and welders.

In addition to meeting with employers who have current job openings, jobseekers will be able to get resume and job interview assistance from WorkOne Northeast, which is overseen by Northeast Indiana Works. People can learn how to craft an attention-getting resume, skillfully develop conversations to highlight experience and qualifications, make themselves memorable to employers, and follow up after job interviews.

“Strategic preparation is the key to a successful job search,” said Edmond O’Neal, president of Northeast Indiana Works. “And for those unable to attend the job fair, WorkOne Northeast’s career centers offer free job search assistance and job search-related workshops.”

Businesses interested in participating in the job fair can contact Banks’ office at 260.702.4750 or email derek.pillie@mail.house.gov. Deadline for signing up is July 26.