Police take down drug dealing outfit; 4 arrested

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) Four people were arrested for dealing drugs out of a home and hotel in Warsaw.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Warsaw Police narcotics officers were tipped off about drug activity that was moving from South Bend into Warsaw. According to a news release from Warsaw Police, officers interviewed Amanda Perkins of Warsaw about that drug activity and learned that a handgun was left in her car from a drug dealer from South Bend.

Officers searched Perkins’ car and found a Smith & Wesson revolver, and also more than 15 grams of heroin, crystal meth, and marijuana, according to the release. Perkins then told police she had just sold .3 grams of heroin to her father at a local hotel.

Police then went to that hotel, where they found .2 grams of heroin, several guns and ammunition – along with Perkins’ two children. Perkins’ father – David Everly – told police he’d already used .1 gram of heroin, the release said.

Perkins told police they were dealing drugs out of the hotel room, the release said. During the investigation, police learned more drugs were at Perkins’ home.

Undercover police then bought crystal meth at the home, according to the release. Afterward, police raided the home and found crystal meth and more than $1,000 cash. Two men – Denzell Parahams and Ethan Perkins – were taken into custody, police said.

Arrested were:

David Everly, 53, of Warsaw, was charged with level 6 felony possession of a narcotic and felony aiding, inducing, causing. He is being held on a $5,250 surety bond.

Denzell Parahams, 21, of South Bend, was charged with level 2 felony dealing in narcotics between 5-10 grams, and level 3 felony possession of narcotics between 10-28 grams. He is being held on a $25,250 surety bond.

Amanda Perkins, 28, of Warsaw, was charged with level 2 felony dealing in narcotics over 10 grams, level 4 felony dealing in methamphetamine between 1-5 grams, level 5 felony possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, level 5 felony neglect of a dependant, and level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance. She is being held on a $25,250 surety bond.

Ethan Perkins, 28, of Warsaw, was charged with level 2 felony dealing in methamphetamine over 10 grams, level 4 felony possession of methamphetamine between 10-28 grams, and level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance. He is being held on a $25,250 surety bond.